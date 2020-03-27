684,890 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Purchased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 684,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas owned about 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 550,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,977. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

