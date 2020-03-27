69,030 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Square by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Square from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Square from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.72.

NYSE:SQ traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. 3,745,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,213,618. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

