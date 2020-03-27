69,189 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

