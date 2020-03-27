70,441 Shares in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,570,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,571,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,859,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

ZG stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.