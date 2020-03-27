$72.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report $72.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.66 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $59.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $334.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.80 billion to $340.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $392.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.76 billion to $407.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,333.20.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,955.49 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,964.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,843.81. The company has a market capitalization of $951.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

