72,377 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $28,301,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $17,702,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,113,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 203,627 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $5,021,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

