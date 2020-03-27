75,654 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 103,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,551. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

