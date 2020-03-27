83,476 Shares in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,476 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Heartland Financial USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,785,000 after acquiring an additional 107,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTLF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,258.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,907 shares of company stock worth $145,305 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

