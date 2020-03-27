83,534 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.79. 1,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,744. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35.

