$89.25 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will announce $89.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.15 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $41.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $347.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.52 million to $373.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $361.28 million, with estimates ranging from $329.99 million to $392.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,312,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.67 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -211.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.94%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

