$9.24 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report sales of $9.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $13.50 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $12.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $53.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.62 million to $87.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $197.37 million, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $378.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.94.

In related news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLUE opened at $46.57 on Friday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

