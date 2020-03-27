$903.67 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce sales of $903.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $888.02 million to $915.30 million. Genpact posted sales of $809.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 4,455.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

