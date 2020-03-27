96,299 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

FLOT opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

