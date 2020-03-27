$989.90 Million in Sales Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will report $989.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $985.90 million and the highest is $996.31 million. Jeld-Wen posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

