99,000 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,843 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $145,858,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,667,000 after buying an additional 400,120 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $116,085,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,130,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.43. 894,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

