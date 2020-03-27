Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Citigroup

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.