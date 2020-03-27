AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Decreased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,882,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074,055 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.74% of AbbVie worth $963,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 397,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,195,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. 3,146,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,070,072. The company has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

