AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,494,000 after acquiring an additional 228,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,307,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.