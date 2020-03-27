ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Lowered to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

ABIOMED stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.84. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

