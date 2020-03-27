ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABM. TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.72. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ABM Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ABM Industries by 304.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in ABM Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

