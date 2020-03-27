Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, CoinPlace and HitBTC. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.33 million and $448,700.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.34 or 0.04885866 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00065250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011035 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinPlace, Indodax, DDEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, ZBG, BitForex, CoinExchange, YoBit, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

