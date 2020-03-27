Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Buys $1,155,000.00 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AXDX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 505,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,140. The company has a market cap of $439.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.97. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a current ratio of 14.93.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXDX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

