AceD Hits Market Capitalization of $40,500.54 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, AceD has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $40,500.54 and approximately $68.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004425 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000725 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001373 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,122,443 coins and its circulating supply is 11,111,643 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

