Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 364.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 9.76% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

NASDAQ ACOR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 903,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,433. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 141.87%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.