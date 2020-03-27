Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.39% of Activision Blizzard worth $180,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 17.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

