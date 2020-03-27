Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

