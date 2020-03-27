Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,916.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $770,366,000 after buying an additional 3,651,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,830,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $949,749,000 after buying an additional 663,791 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 625,068 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,750,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $133,214,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.