Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.20. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 3,520.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Acushnet by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

