Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0177 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $73,452.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,165.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.02072514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.03353388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00603341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00738713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00077261 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00484845 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.