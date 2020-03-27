ADAMANT Messenger Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $757,393.05 and $112.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00035166 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,008,852 coins and its circulating supply is 83,866,842 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

