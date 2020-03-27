Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Down 19.3% in March

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 634,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 27th total of 786,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Craig R. Smith acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,754.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 43.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

ADX opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

