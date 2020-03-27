Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $104.56.

In other Addus Homecare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $2,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,666 shares of company stock worth $2,561,490. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Addus Homecare by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

