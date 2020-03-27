AdEx One Day Volume Reaches $231,495.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gatecoin, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). AdEx has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $231,495.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $171.98 or 0.02574905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00196332 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Kyber Network and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.