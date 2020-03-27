AdHive Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. AdHive has a market cap of $75,741.91 and approximately $155.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdHive has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000126 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.