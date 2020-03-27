Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) CEO William B. Stilley III Acquires 12,348 Shares

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) CEO William B. Stilley III bought 12,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $13,953.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ADIL opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

