adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €250.00 by Berenberg Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €250.00 ($290.70) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €272.42 ($316.77).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS traded down €5.65 ($6.57) during trading on Friday, reaching €208.95 ($242.97). 1,265,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50 day moving average of €242.12 and a 200-day moving average of €273.41.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.