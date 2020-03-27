Adient PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.75) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adient in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn ($3.75) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

ADNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

ADNT stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,740. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $961.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.69. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,812,000 after acquiring an additional 520,624 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,110,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,593,000 after purchasing an additional 384,310 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,793,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after purchasing an additional 454,929 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $53,060,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,791,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

