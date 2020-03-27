ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.87 ($47.52).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADJ shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get ADO Properties alerts:

Shares of ADJ opened at €16.35 ($19.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. ADO Properties has a twelve month low of €16.96 ($19.72) and a twelve month high of €53.85 ($62.62). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.12. The firm has a market cap of $722.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1.50.

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.