Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,642 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,426,749 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,459,986,000 after buying an additional 145,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,745,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,235,373,000 after acquiring an additional 232,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $16.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

