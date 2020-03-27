ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 848,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 27th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $7.78 on Friday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $305.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other news, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 13,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

