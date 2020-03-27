ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by investment analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADTN. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.05. 514,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $298.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.31. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $56,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 195,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,451,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ADTRAN by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

