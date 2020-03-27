Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 477.30% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,232,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 60.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

