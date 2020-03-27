Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125,251 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.29% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4,209.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 294,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

