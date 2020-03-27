Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,798,400 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the February 27th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at $21,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,286,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,980,000 after buying an additional 95,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after buying an additional 574,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after buying an additional 262,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

