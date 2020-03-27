Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a media sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Advantage Lithium stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 105,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,805. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77. Advantage Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26.

About Advantage Lithium

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

