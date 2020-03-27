Advfn (LON:AFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Advfn (LON:AFN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.56) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Advfn stock opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Friday. Advfn has a 1-year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 36.15 ($0.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.92.

Advfn Company Profile

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and an IPO information Website, as well as provides office services.

