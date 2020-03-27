Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ryder System worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 34,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $67.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic purchased 2,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Also, insider John J. Diez purchased 3,250 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $123,630.00. Insiders have purchased 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on R. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

