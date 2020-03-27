Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,223 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 194.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,328,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 433,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $12.70 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

