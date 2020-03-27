Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

