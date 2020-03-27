Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $229.21 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $173.65 and a one year high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.06.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.